Get Your Cold Outreach Running Without Doing It All Yourself

Strategy, setup, and campaign support for B2B SaaS founders who want results faster than the learning curve allows.

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We optimized our approaches on 300+ SaaS projects.

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We believe good marketing knowledge should not sit behind a paywall. These free resources help early-stage SaaS founders build a strong foundation.

Cold Outreach Sprint

A step-by-step program that helps you build a cold outreach strategy from scratch. Everything you need to start reaching the right people without wasting months figuring it out alone.

Launch your outreach

Make Your SaaS Irresistible

Learn how to sharpen your positioning, craft an offer people actually want, and communicate your value so clearly that prospects stop scrolling.

Make your SaaS stand out

Founders Shortcut

A podcast where real founders and industry leaders share what actually worked for them. Watch on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Hear founder stories

Why delegating pays off

Every week spent learning is a week without conversations, feedback, or revenue

Most founders handle marketing themselves to save money. The cost is rarely money. It is time: weeks of research, trial and error, and troubleshooting for things you only need to set up once.

The hidden cost of doing it yourself

Weeks spent learning a setup you only need to do once

Technical mistakes you will not notice until results are already damaged

Hours on marketing instead of talking to potential customers

Delayed results while you figure out what experienced people already know

What changes when you delegate it

Processes refined across hundreds of campaigns and setups

Everything done correctly from day one, no guesswork

Revenue and client conversations starting sooner

You stay focused on your strengths, we handle what we are good at

Start here

Start small, get a clear direction

We help you spot issues, find opportunities, and avoid months of moving in the wrong direction.

Price: 0€ - 240 €

Consultation

Our experience helps us quickly identify the right direction and help you avoid costly mistakes. One consultation can save you months of chasing the wrong strategy. The first consultation is free.

You can book a session whenever you need it, or on a regular basis, for example once a month.

With regular sessions, you always have a clear plan and someone helping you stay on the right path. In each session, we review your current situation and decide what the next most important tasks are.

Each session last up to 1.5 hours + Preparation + Follow-up

  1. First consultation is free, so you can see how useful it is. This consultation lasts between 30 and 45 minutes.

  2. After that, the next 3 consultations are discounted and cost only 95 € each. That alone can bring you on the right path.

  3. After that, each consultation costs 240 €.

Price: from 90€

Audits

Let us analyze your campaigns, offer, tracking, or landing page. We will give you point out the biggest bottlenecks and potentials.

We can review the following aspects of your marketing:

  • Cold email setup

  • Analytics and conversion tracking

  • Google Ads

  • Landing page conversion

  • Offer attractiveness

The most affordable channel

Cold outreach

You can reach the right people with the right message without depending on algorithms. It is oftentimes the best channel for limited budgets.

Price: 390€ (one time)

Technical Setup

We can set up the technical foundation for your cold outreach. This saves you time and helps you avoid serious mistakes from the start.

  • 10 domains registered and configured (SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records configured correctly)

  • 30 professional email accounts set up and connected

  • Sending tool connected and configured (Smartlead), Email warmup initiated and monitored

  • Capacity for up to 1,000 emails per day

Price on request

Campaign Support

We can support you with the targeting, messages, and the offer for your cold outreach.

  • ICP and list building: Defining your ideal customer profile and building a verified, targeted contact list ready to import into your sending tool.

  • Message and sequence creation: A complete outreach sequence written for your product and audience. First message, follow-ups, subject lines, and LinkedIn variants.

  • Offer and landing page optimization: A review of your current offer and landing page with specific recommendations and an optional rewrite.

  • Ongoing strategy consultations: Regular one-to-one sessions to review results, diagnose problems, and adjust your approach as your campaign develops.

Beyond cold outreach

Scale your acquisition when budget allows

These options cost more, but can convert easier and more scalable.

Price on request

Google Ads

Someone searching for a tool like yours are significantly easier to convert. They are already already aware of the problem and actively looking for a solution.

With the right keywords, Google Ads can help you acquire clients very fast.

€500 to €1,500 per month in ad spend, depending on your niche and keywords. Below €500 the data volume is too low to optimize effectively. Management fee is discussed during the strategy call.

  • SaaS keywords typically cost between €1 and €4 per click

  • A meaningful test needs at least 200 to 300 clicks per month

  • Results improve significantly over the first two to three months

  • Works best when your landing page already converts well

  • Keyword research and campaign structure

  • Ad copy and landing page alignment

  • Bid strategy and budget allocation

  • Ongoing optimization based on conversion data

Price on request

Ads in newsletters

Sponsored placements in relevant newsletters can be a very effective way to acquire clients.

Readers already trust the newsletter. That means your ad can feel more like a recommendation than a regular advertisement.

€800 to €2,000 for a two to three placement test run. This covers placement costs only. Management fee is discussed during the strategy call.

  • Placements cost between €300 and €1,500 per issue depending on audience size

  • Plan for at least two to three placements to generate meaningful data

  • Audience trust gives you a warmer starting point than most other channels

  • Results depend heavily on newsletter selection and ad copy quality

  • Identifying the right newsletters for your specific audience

  • Ad copy written to match the tone of that audience

  • Landing page recommendations to maximize conversion

  • Performance review after each placement with next-step recommendations

Who is behind this

I’m Will

I know what it feels like to have a SaaS product you believe in and not enough of the right people knowing about it. I have been that founder.

I have also spent many years helping other founders get past that exact problem.

This sprint is built from the parts that actually moved the needle, stripped of everything that did not.

15+

Years in SaaS marketing

300+

SaaS startups supported

50,000

Emails per day at peak

Client feedback

Founders who trusted us with their marketing.

Will is one of the best out there! The communication was superb, and the delivery was on point.

Ralf Bosman

from Scale 5x

Highly recommended. Will spared no time to dig in and share his rich expertise.

Youssef El Deeb

from Picture Pond Media

Great work and range of knowledge, great communication! Very responsive!

Susan Roshardt

from Lern Forum

Fantastic working with Will. He did the project in time and within budget.

Rohit Thakral

from Alberon

Get in touch

Tell us what you are looking for

Send us a short message with your situation and the service you are interested in. We will reply with a clear and specific response.

One message is all it takes to get the information you need.

No sales call unless you want one.

You are not signing up for anything by reaching out.

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