Get Your Cold Outreach Running Without Doing It All Yourself
Strategy, setup, and campaign support for B2B SaaS founders who want results faster than the learning curve allows.
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Cold Outreach Sprint
A step-by-step program that helps you build a cold outreach strategy from scratch. Everything you need to start reaching the right people without wasting months figuring it out alone.
Make Your SaaS Irresistible
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Why delegating pays off
Every week spent learning is a week without conversations, feedback, or revenue
Most founders handle marketing themselves to save money. The cost is rarely money. It is time: weeks of research, trial and error, and troubleshooting for things you only need to set up once.
The hidden cost of doing it yourself
Weeks spent learning a setup you only need to do once
Technical mistakes you will not notice until results are already damaged
Hours on marketing instead of talking to potential customers
Delayed results while you figure out what experienced people already know
What changes when you delegate it
Processes refined across hundreds of campaigns and setups
Everything done correctly from day one, no guesswork
Revenue and client conversations starting sooner
You stay focused on your strengths, we handle what we are good at
Start here
Start small, get a clear direction
We help you spot issues, find opportunities, and avoid months of moving in the wrong direction.
Price: 0€ - 240 €
Consultation
Our experience helps us quickly identify the right direction and help you avoid costly mistakes. One consultation can save you months of chasing the wrong strategy. The first consultation is free.
You can book a session whenever you need it, or on a regular basis, for example once a month.
With regular sessions, you always have a clear plan and someone helping you stay on the right path. In each session, we review your current situation and decide what the next most important tasks are.
Each session last up to 1.5 hours + Preparation + Follow-up
First consultation is free, so you can see how useful it is. This consultation lasts between 30 and 45 minutes.
After that, the next 3 consultations are discounted and cost only 95 € each. That alone can bring you on the right path.
After that, each consultation costs 240 €.
Price: from 90€
Audits
Let us analyze your campaigns, offer, tracking, or landing page. We will give you point out the biggest bottlenecks and potentials.
We can review the following aspects of your marketing:
Cold email setup
Analytics and conversion tracking
Google Ads
Landing page conversion
Offer attractiveness
The most affordable channel
Cold outreach
You can reach the right people with the right message without depending on algorithms. It is oftentimes the best channel for limited budgets.
Price: 390€ (one time)
Technical Setup
We can set up the technical foundation for your cold outreach. This saves you time and helps you avoid serious mistakes from the start.
10 domains registered and configured (SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records configured correctly)
30 professional email accounts set up and connected
Sending tool connected and configured (Smartlead), Email warmup initiated and monitored
Capacity for up to 1,000 emails per day
Price on request
Campaign Support
We can support you with the targeting, messages, and the offer for your cold outreach.
ICP and list building: Defining your ideal customer profile and building a verified, targeted contact list ready to import into your sending tool.
Message and sequence creation: A complete outreach sequence written for your product and audience. First message, follow-ups, subject lines, and LinkedIn variants.
Offer and landing page optimization: A review of your current offer and landing page with specific recommendations and an optional rewrite.
Ongoing strategy consultations: Regular one-to-one sessions to review results, diagnose problems, and adjust your approach as your campaign develops.
Beyond cold outreach
Scale your acquisition when budget allows
These options cost more, but can convert easier and more scalable.
Price on request
Google Ads
Someone searching for a tool like yours are significantly easier to convert. They are already already aware of the problem and actively looking for a solution.
With the right keywords, Google Ads can help you acquire clients very fast.
€500 to €1,500 per month in ad spend, depending on your niche and keywords. Below €500 the data volume is too low to optimize effectively. Management fee is discussed during the strategy call.
SaaS keywords typically cost between €1 and €4 per click
A meaningful test needs at least 200 to 300 clicks per month
Results improve significantly over the first two to three months
Works best when your landing page already converts well
Keyword research and campaign structure
Ad copy and landing page alignment
Bid strategy and budget allocation
Ongoing optimization based on conversion data
Price on request
Ads in newsletters
Sponsored placements in relevant newsletters can be a very effective way to acquire clients.
Readers already trust the newsletter. That means your ad can feel more like a recommendation than a regular advertisement.
€800 to €2,000 for a two to three placement test run. This covers placement costs only. Management fee is discussed during the strategy call.
Placements cost between €300 and €1,500 per issue depending on audience size
Plan for at least two to three placements to generate meaningful data
Audience trust gives you a warmer starting point than most other channels
Results depend heavily on newsletter selection and ad copy quality
Identifying the right newsletters for your specific audience
Ad copy written to match the tone of that audience
Landing page recommendations to maximize conversion
Performance review after each placement with next-step recommendations
Who is behind this
I’m Will
I know what it feels like to have a SaaS product you believe in and not enough of the right people knowing about it. I have been that founder.
I have also spent many years helping other founders get past that exact problem.
This sprint is built from the parts that actually moved the needle, stripped of everything that did not.
15+
Years in SaaS marketing
300+
SaaS startups supported
50,000
Emails per day at peak
Client feedback
Founders who trusted us with their marketing.
Will is one of the best out there! The communication was superb, and the delivery was on point.
Highly recommended. Will spared no time to dig in and share his rich expertise.
Great work and range of knowledge, great communication! Very responsive!
Fantastic working with Will. He did the project in time and within budget.
Get in touch
Tell us what you are looking for
Send us a short message with your situation and the service you are interested in. We will reply with a clear and specific response.
One message is all it takes to get the information you need.
No sales call unless you want one.
You are not signing up for anything by reaching out.
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